Reuters: The EU will soon introduce the first sanctions against Iran over the transfer of missiles to Russia

On October 13, the European Union will introduce sanctions against individuals and legal entities in connection with Iranʼs transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was reported to the Reuters agency by a high-ranking EU official.

According to the official, this will be the first package of sanctions in the context of Iranʼs transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

He also stressed that sanctions would target both individuals and organizations, but did not provide details.

How Iran supplies Russia with weapons

Reports that Iran is transferring drones to Russia have been heard regularly since 2022. The media also wrote in 2023 that Iran provides the Russian Federation with shells and cartridges. Officially, Iran denies this. However, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre confirmed that according to the US, Russia received combat drones from Iran, including Mohajer-6 and Shahed.

In June 2023, it became known that Iran was providing Russia with materials for the construction of a factory for the production of drones in the Republic of Tatarstan — then the White House published a report on this and a satellite image.

In August 2024, Reuters wrote that Iran was going to hand over hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. Information about the transfer of missiles was confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on September 10. Because of this,the USA and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Iran. Britain, France and Germany also decided to cancel air connections with Iran.

