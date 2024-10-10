Road accident at the checkpoint. Ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyr will be detained for another two months

Ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyr, accused of a fatal road accident on the checkpoint, will remain in custody for another two months without the right to bail.

This was reported by Hraty.

Last year, on May 26, the ex-head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr on a Lexus ES350 hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination, so that it did not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that Oleksii Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from the post of judge.

