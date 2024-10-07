The former head of the Constitutional Court is suspected of illegally crossed the border

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the suspicion to a group of people who illegally transported men abroad, including the ex-head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. His name is not mentioned, however, it is probably Oleksandr Tupytskyi. He was also declared of the suspicion.

This is reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation found out that the group included the deputy chief of one of the district police departments of the Transcarpathian region and employees of the State Border Service. The extras in the case illegally transported the men through separate border crossing points in the Berehivsky district in the Transcarpathian region.

The law enforcement officer informed the men who tried to leave Ukraine illegally about the way to cross the border and coordinated the actions of the drivers who transported them. The policeman came to the area of the border post and accompanied. The border guards did not carry out border control.

Tupytskyiʼs cases

On January 19, 2021, Tupytskyi was declared of suspicion of bribing a witness and giving knowingly false testimony, and on July 16, 2021, of unauthorized interference in the operation of an automated system, which led to falsification of information. He apparently did it repeatedly and was in a conspiracy.

At the beginning of April 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began to investigate the illegal flight abroad (to Vienna) of Tupytskyi. Investigators believe that during the war, Tupytskyi left the borders of Ukraine without passing border and customs control and without checking the documents that grant the right to travel abroad.

On May 27, 2022, Oleksandr Tupytskyi was declared internationally wanted.

On July 29, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested in absentia the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Tupytskyi in the case of bribing a witness and giving knowingly false testimony.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.