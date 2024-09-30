Yermak: Ukrainians will be presented with a victory plan, but without some closed points

Ukrainians will be presented with the victory plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, but certain points of the document will remain closed.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, some stages of the victory plan are of a sensitive nature and therefore its details will be kept secret so that the Russians do not find out about them.

"Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country, the enemy also hears it. And so, certainly, some details of this plan are closed. But you know, it is important to see the implementation of this plan on enemy territory," the head of the Presidentʼs Office emphasized.

He also expressed confidence that citizens will understand the need to hide certain aspects of the victory plan.

Ukraineʼs victory plan

Back in August, Zelensky said that he plans to present a Ukrainian victory plan to Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in September. It is known that it contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war. The Times wrote that it was about the following points:

a request for Western security guarantees such as a mutual defense pact within NATO membership;

the continuation of Ukraineʼs operation in the Kursk region of Russia in order to have a "territorial trump card" for negotiations;

request for "specific" modern weapons;

international financial aid for the ruined economy of Ukraine.

The Bloomberg agency also noted that the plan includes items on invitations to NATO and EU membership.