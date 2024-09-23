Continuation of the operation in the Kursk region and the latest weapons from the allies. The Times learned the Ukrainian victory plan points

The Ukrainian victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to present to the United States, includes security guarantees and the provision of modern weapons.

The Times writes about it.

According to the publication, the plan contains four key points:

requests for Western security guarantees such as a mutual defense pact within NATO membership;

the continuation of Ukraineʼs operation in the Kursk region of Russia in order to have a "territorial trump card" for negotiations;

request for "specific" modern weapons;

international financial aid for the ruined economy of Ukraine.

The publication notes that in this way Zelensky wants to "protect from Trump" American support for Ukraine after his statements that the war can be ended by offering territorial concessions in favor of Russia.