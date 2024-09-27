A pseudo-activist from Lviv Ostap Stakhiv did not come to the court, where he was supposed to be given a preventive measure

On September 27, the Halytsky District Court of Lviv had to choose a preventive measure for the anti-vaccinator Ostap Stakhiv — he did not appear at the court session. The next meeting was scheduled for September 30.

This was reported by the correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

The prosecutor says that Ostap Stakhiv was summoned to court on September 25 and September 27. He did not appear and did not give reasons for his absence.

According to the judge, Stakhiv was summoned for investigative actions in another criminal proceeding, so he did not appear in court. The court did not satisfy the prosecutorʼs request for Stakhivʼs plea, arguing that his absence from the hearing was due to a valid reason.

The court also rejected Stakhovʼs motion to dismiss the investigator.

What preceded

On September 25, the organizer of the anti-vaccination protests and pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was searched in the fraud case. On the same day, the law enforcement officers informed the Lviv blogger of suspicion for "draining" the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fraud.

According to the investigation, a few months before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Stakhiv incited people to organize mass riots and seize state institutions under the guise of the "anti-vaccination movement."

In social networks, he claimed that Russian aggression was allegedly caused by "third countries" that "provoked" Moscow to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, during one of his live broadcasts, Stakhiv publicly announced the exact location of one of the units of the Ukrainian army, putting the soldiers in danger.

In addition, Stakhiv organized online "journalism" courses, where, among other things, he taught students to counter mobilization in Ukraine. "Babel" previously wrote that Stakhiv opened paid courses in April 2023. Stakhiv directly stated that these courses are not for future work in the media, but for the "protection" of his rights. After passing the course and a practical exam, he issued a "journalist-human rights defender" certificate.

However, instead of an "international certificate", he issued fictitious certificates of a local newspaper, which lost its accreditation in the spring of this year.

Stakhivʼs affairs

A criminal case has been initiated against Stakhiv since 2021 under the article on the overthrow of the constitutional order. According to SBU, he collected weapons, supporters and operated in a network coordinated from Russia.

On November 18 of the same year, Stakhiv was sent to the pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the possibility of bail. On November 30, a deposit of 998 800 hryvnias was made for Stakhiv. After the pre-trial detention center, he was sent to the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

And at the beginning of 2024, it became known that Stakhiv created a network of supporters to oppose the mobilization.