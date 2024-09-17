GUR: Russia is recruiting Syrian citizens for “meat assaults” in Ukraine

Russia is recruiting Syrian citizens for "meat assaults" in Ukraine. They are first promised Russian passports and paid work, and then sent to the front.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of Ukraine.

This, in particular, happened to the Syrians Mohammed Mansour and Vahid Mursala Al-Shibli — they fought against Ukraine as part of the 488th motorized rifle regiment of the 114th motorized rifle division of the Russian army (military unit 12721).

In July 2024, Mansur, as part of a squad of 14 Syrian mercenaries, was sent by the Russians to attack near the city of Svatove, the Luhansk region. Ukrainian soldiers covered them with fire.

The Russian military rejected the request to evacuate the wounded and ordered the Syrians to continue the assault. Mansur, who was wounded, did not obey the order of the Russians and fled from the battlefield. The rest of the mercenary detachment was destroyed — the Russians registered them as missing.

Already on September 15, 2024, the Syrian public wrote about the death of a Syrian during the war against Ukraine. Villager Vahid Mursal Al-Shibli received a Russian passport and went to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region as part of a squad of 7 mercenaries. The group was defeated, Mursal was wounded and died due to lack of evacuation. The fate of other fighters of the Syrian detachment is unknown.

Intelligence says Russia has set up a scheme with travel firms to recruit Syrians for the war against Ukraine — first offering them jobs as bodyguards in Russiaʼs oil provinces and then luring them with higher wages to participate in "meat raids."