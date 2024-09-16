Denmark will transfer additional F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the end of this year

By the end of 2024, Ukraine will receive another delivery of F-16 fighters from Denmark.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said this after his visit to Ukraine, writes Danish Radio with reference to the Ritzau news agency.

In early August, Poulsen confirmed that Ukraine had received the first F-16 aircraft. He did not say exactly how many, but in general, Denmark undertook to supply Kyiv with 19 fighter jets.

"Denmark will send an additional number of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in the second half of 2024," the minister said in a comment to Ritzau.

Neither the exact date nor the number of planes that will arrive in Ukraine is also not reported.

"This is for operational security," Poulsen noted.