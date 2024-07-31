Bloomberg: The first F-16 fighters has arrived in Ukraine

The first F-16 fighters from NATO allies has already arrived in Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publicationʼs interlocutors, a "small number" of American-made F-16 military aircraft arrived in Ukraine. However, the deadline for handing them over to Ukraine was the end of this month, and the Allies met it.

It is unclear whether Ukrainian pilots will be able to use the F-16 immediately, or whether this process will take more time.

Combat planes have been reaching Ukraine for more than a year. This journey was complicated by delays, questions about spare parts and the language barrier between the Ukrainian pilots and their foreign instructors. Planners are also concerned that Ukraine does not have enough airstrips and that those that do exist are vulnerable to Russian attacks.