The process of transferring the first F-16 to Ukraine is already underway. Fighters will be in the summer

The first Western F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands are "already on their way" to Ukraine. They will join the defense of the sky already this summer.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the NATO summit in Washington, Voice of America reports.

"As we speak, the transfer of F-16s coming from Denmark is underway, coming from the Netherlands," the secretary of state said.

A joint statement by US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also said that "the process of transferring F-16s" to Ukraine is now underway. In the future, the countries will strengthen Ukraineʼs air-military capabilities, as well as help with the provision and armament of the F-16.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanked the USA, Denmark and the Netherlands for "practical steps" to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with F-16 fighters, and Belgium and Norway for their willingness to provide their F-16s.

"F-16s will also be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. I am confident that they will help us better protect Ukrainians from brutal Russian attacks, such as the attack on the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv this week," the president wrote in X.