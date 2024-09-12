Two suspects in the beating of a veteran in Smila were sent under house arrest

The court chose preventive measures in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for two accomplices in the beating of a soldier in Smila.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Also, the main suspect was charged with extortion, hooliganism, illegal possession of weapons and drugs. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

What preceded

The incident with the beating took place on September 3, but gained wide publicity only on the weekend of September 7-8. Near the village of Rotmistrivka, a conflict took place between the parents of the ex-boyfriend and residents of Smila in a Hyundai car. According to the parents, they were "cut off" on the road, about which they told their son — and he decided to deal with the driver.

Later, the soldier and the Hyundai driver met and as a result got into a fight. In particular, in the videos distributed on the network, it is possible to see how a soldier was hit. The police arrived at the scene and opened a case under the section on hooliganism.

However, later on social networks also published a video where the soldier apologizes and says that his parents were wrong in the conflict on the road. At the same time, traces of beating are visible on the soldierʼs face.

After public publicity, the man who hit the soldier was informed of suspicion, and on September 11 he was detained. The Smilyan City Court remanded the suspect in the beating of a veteran in the town of Smila (Cherkasy region) under arrest. We are talking about local businessman Vadym Dolotenko. He was sent to custody for two months without bail.

Law enforcement officers also established and reported suspicion of hooliganism. Later, the police announced the suspicion of the second person involved in the case, but did not specify his name.