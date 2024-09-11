Beating of a veteran in Smila: the police informed about the suspicion of another person involved

In the case of the beating of a veteran in Smila (the Cherkasy region), another person was suspected.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy regional police Oleh Kudyma on the air of the telethon.

"Additionally, one more person was informed of suspicion of hooliganism. Therefore, no person guilty of committing an offense will escape responsibility," he said.

At the same time, the head of the local police did not specify who exactly was informed about the suspicion.

What preceded

The incident occurred on September 3, but gained wide publicity only on the weekend of September 7-8. Near the village of Rotmistrivka, a conflict occurred between the parents of the ex-boyfriend and the residents of Smila on a Hyundai. According to the parents, they were "cut off" on the road, about which they told their son — and he decided to deal with the driver.

Later, the soldier and the Hyundai driver met, and a fight broke out between them. In particular, on the videos distributed on the network, it is possible to see how a soldier was hit. The police arrived at the scene and opened a case under the section on hooliganism.

However, later on social networks also published a video where the soldier apologizes and says that his parents were wrong in the conflict on the road. At the same time, traces of beating are visible on the soldierʼs face.

All these videos led to public publicity, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reacted to the situation, calling it shameful and promising "a proper and tough reaction of law enforcement officers."

And the National Police noted that they have started an official investigation into the actions of the police officers who arrived at the scene of the fight. In addition, the head of police department No. 2 of the Cherkasy district police department was suspended from his duties.

The man who hit the soldier was informed of suspicion, and on September 11 he was detained. The police do not name him, but a number of media, including the BBC, say that he may be a local businessman Vadym Dolotenko.