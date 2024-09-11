Beating of a military man in Smila: The suspect in the attack was detained

The police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila. They initiated criminal proceedings under four articles.

The press service of the National Police writes about it.

The figure, a 28-year-old man, was hiding from the law enforcement officers in a hotel in the Cherkasy region. However, he was found. Now the court will choose a preventive measure for him. The investigation calls for detention.

The suspectʼs place of residence was searched, narcotics and weapons were found there. Investigators submitted information to the URPTI on the fact of illegal storage of weapons and drugs.

Also, following the beating of an ex-military man in Smila (Cherkasy region), the police are conducting an investigation into criminal proceedings regarding group hooliganism and extortion, for which the suspect was notified of suspicion.

What preceded

The incident happened on September 3, but gained wide publicity only on the weekend of September 7-8. Near the village of Rotmistrivka, a conflict occurred between the parents of the ex-boyfriend and the residents of Smila on a Hyundai. According to the parents, they were "cut off", which they told their son — and he decided to deal with the driver.

Later, the soldier and the Hyundai driver met, and a fight broke out between them. In particular, in the videos distributed on the network, it is possible to see how a soldier was hit. The police arrived at the scene and opened a case under the section on hooliganism.

However, later on social networks also published a video where the soldier apologizes and says that his parents were wrong in the conflict on the road. At the same time, traces of beating are visible on the soldierʼs face.

All these videos led to public publicity, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reacted to the situation, calling it shameful and promising "an appropriate and tough reaction of law enforcement officers."

And the National Police noted that they have started an official investigation into the actions of the policemen who arrived at the scene of the fight.