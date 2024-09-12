Zelensky: Russia is counteroffensive in the Kursk region

Russian troops launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

According to him, everything is going according to the "Ukrainian plan". The head of state did not disclose other details.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was also informed about Russiaʼs counteroffensive. They say that over the past two days, the Russian army has allegedly returned 10 settlements there under its control, repelled two attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their attempt to break through the border in two more settlements.

The Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. As of September 6, at least 1 300 km² and 100 settlements in this region were under Ukrainian control, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured more than 600 occupiers.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Russia had withdrawn approximately 60 000 of its troops from other areas of the front in Ukraine to the Kursk region.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post there.