Sweden allocated a new aid package to Ukraine worth $443 million

Sweden will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of $443 million.

This was reported by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson, Reuters reports.

This is the 17th aid package from Sweden. It will include munitions for infantry fighting vehicles that the country has previously provided, as well as procurement that will facilitate the future transfer of Gripen fighter jets.

"We want to be able to donate Gripens to Ukraine at a possible later stage," said Swedish Defense Minister Johnson.

Transfer of Gripens fighters to Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots began familiarization training on Swedish fighter jets on August 19, 2023. At that time, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine and Sweden have already discussed future steps for Gripen deliveries.

In September, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson informed that Ukrainian pilots had undergone basic JAS 39 Gripen training, and ground personnel had received training. Johnson said that the pilot training experience was supposed to be the basis for considering whether Ukraine needs Gripen aircraft.

At the end of May 2024, Sweden suspended the Gripen transfer to Ukraine. Jonson said that this was requested by the allies, since all attention is focused on the integration of F-16 fighters into the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Office of the President of Ukraine assured that they did not abandon the Swedish Gripen fighters in favor of faster development of the F-16. Negotiations on their transfer to Kyiv are still ongoing with Sweden.

Ukraine and Sweden signed a security agreement on May 31. It describes the prospect of the Gripen ADF transfer, including the relevant training.