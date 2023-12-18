Sweden and Denmark will purchase additional CV90 combat vehicles for Ukraine

Denmark and Sweden agreed to purchase additional CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

According to the Swedish government, it was agreed by the defense ministers of both countries. First, Denmark will make a financial contribution of 1.8 billion Danish kroner (about $263.6 million), and Sweden will support procurement under an agreement signed between the Swedish Defense Technology Agency (FMV) and Ukraine back in July this year.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson said that Copenhagen and Stockholm will use industrial capacity to secure these supplies.

The CV90 BMP is a development of BAE Systems-Hägglunds. Such machines are in service with the Scandinavian countries, Estonia and the Netherlands. They have reinforced armor that can withstand being hit by 30mm shells and a 40mm L70 Bofors gun. Sweden previously handed over 50 such BMPs to Ukraine.