Ukrainian pilots underwent basic training on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters

Ukrainian pilots got acquainted with Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters. They received basic training on simulators, and ground personnel received briefings.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden Paul Jönsson informed about this.

He called it "familiarization training." "As we said earlier, we do not rule out sending Gripen to Ukraine. The experience gained during the training program should form the basis of the ongoing work to define the conditions for this," Jonson noted.

According to him, the pilot training experience should be the basis for considering whether Ukraine needs Gripen aircraft.