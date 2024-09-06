Zelensky: Russia lost about 6 000 soldiers in the battles in the Kursk region

Russia lost about 6 000 soldiers killed and wounded during the month of the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of “Ramstein”.

Currently, Ukraine controls 1 300 km² of Russian territory — thatʼs more than a hundred settlements. The president repeated again that thanks to the Kursk offensive, Ukraine prevented Russia from attacking Sumy.

Zelensky noted thatRussia threw the most prepared troops into the occupation of the Donetsk region. According to him, this shows the real choice of Moscow and Putin — it is more important to occupy Ukraine than to guarantee Russiaʼs security.

The Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Ukraine officially confirmed the operation only on August 12. As of September 6, Ukraine controlled at least 1 300 km² and 100 settlements in this region, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured more than 600 occupiers.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had withdrawn about 60 000 of its troops from other areas of the front in Ukraine to the Kursk region.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post there.