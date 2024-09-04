“Energoatom” denied the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP

The “Energoatom” company denied the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP.

This was reported in the press service of "Energoatom".

The company said that in the operation of one of the power units of the station "remarks were detected, after which it was unloaded by 33% of the nominal capacity." This remark, according to the “Energoatom” statement, will be removed after the “Ukrenergo” specialists restore the damaged lines and ensure the possibility of supplying electricity.

"Energoatom" claims that this event at the NPP is not related to the repair campaign, but arose due to complex transitional regimes. They occurred due to Russian shelling of the Ukrenergo infrastructure and were accompanied by significant fluctuations in the parameters of the network to which the power units were connected.

The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko reported yesterday that there was an accident at the South Ukrainian NPP — the power unit reduced output by 600 MW, as a result of which “Ukrenergo” introduced additional series of blackouts throughout Ukraine. Kharchenko assumed that the unit will be sent for repair next week.

Kharchenko noted that such accidents make it difficult to predict the normalization of electricity supply, and expressed concern about the quality of repairs at the NPP, especially with the approach of the winter period.