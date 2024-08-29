During the Russian attack on August 26, four power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the grid

During the Russian massive air attack on August 26, four power units at the Rivne and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP) were disconnected from the grid.

This is stated in a note from the permanent representation of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The document noted that due to the Russian attack on August 26 at 08:58, the first, third and fourth units of the Rivne NPP were de-energized and disconnected from the network.

At 09:05, the capacity of the South Ukrainian NPP was reduced, and at 17:10, Unit No. 3 was turned off due to fluctuations in the power system.

"The Russian Federation continues to purposefully attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, intending to disrupt the operation of the countryʼs nuclear power plants. Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people," the document said.

The Ukrainian delegation asks the IAEA to send a verbal note about these shutdowns to the member states of the agency.