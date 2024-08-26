Russia is massively attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones. What is known (UPD)

On the morning of August 26, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Air Force of Ukraine records the activity of Russian bombers — 11 Tu-95MS and 6 Tu-22M3s, the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter.

The Air Force recorded attack drones, and cruise missiles are moving in the direction of different regions of Ukraine. Explosions rang out in several cities. They were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih.

The energy infrastructure became the target of the Russians, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed. Due to the massive shelling, "Ukrenergo" introduced emergency power outages.

The Kyiv region

There is damage to infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region. It is also known about one wounded person — he is in the hospital.

Points of invincibility due to emergency power outages will be deployed in Kyiv. Power engineers are working to restore power. They have already restored the operation of water supply equipment on the right bank of the capital — within an hour, the pressure in residential buildings will reach optimal parameters.

Lutsk

An apartment building was damaged in Lutsk due to a Russian attack — the details of the victims are being clarified. There is also a hit to an infrastructure object — one person is known to have died.

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the destruction, and also helped residents to evacuate to a safe place.

The Poltava region

There is a hit at an industrial facility — there are already five victims. Other consequences of the shelling have not yet been reported.

The Lviv region

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Lviv region. There are partial power outages in Lviv and the region. The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi says that water supply interruptions may occur in the Lviv region due to the shelling.

The Dnipropetrovsk region

A 69-year-old man was killed in the morning shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Also, a man was pulled out from under the rubble of a country house in the Dniprovsky district — doctors are helping him.

Preliminary, a dozen houses were damaged. Two are destroyed. The farm building was mutilated, rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

The Zaporizhzhia region

One person died in the Zaporizhzhia district. Also, an energy infrastructure object was targeted — a fire broke out there.

The Mykolaiv region

Three people were injured in the Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling. The Regional Military Administration has not yet reported on other consequences.

Kharkiv

The Russians also attacked Kharkiv. There is a hit in the Nemyshlyansky district on an open territory — it passed without casualties.

Zhytomyr

There is no water supply in Zhytomyr. The reason is the blackout of water supply facilities due to a Russian missile attack.