“Ukrenergo” introduces emergency power outages

"Ukrenergo" is introducing emergency power outages, DTEK reported. The reason for this was massive Russian shelling.

Schedules that can be predicted in advance are not relevant during emergency power outages.

For example, there are power outages in several districts of Kyiv. As noted in the Kyiv City State Administration, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian energy network.

In the regional military administrations, they write about emergency power outages, which are introduced throughout the territory of Ukraine for all ranks.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" withdraws reserve diesel locomotives so that all long-distance trains continue to run. There are delays with commuter electric trains. Energy workers are working on the ground. City Express in Kyiv and Dnipro run according to schedule.

Emergency power outages occur when some element of the energy infrastructure fails. Russian strikes could damage or destroy energy infrastructure facilities. At such moments, there is a need to balance the power system.