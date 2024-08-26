The largest attack on Ukraine: The Air Defense Forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 Shahed attack drones

Ukrainian air defense today shot down 102 missiles and 99 Shahed attack drones. It was one of the largest Russian shellings.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of Monday, August 26, the Russian army launched a massive combined strike with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles. The Russians attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular the fuel and energy sector.

Radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected 236 air targets — 127 missiles and 109 attack drones. In particular, the Russians launched in Ukraine:

three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation;

six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and from Crimea;

77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Black Sea;

three Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from Su-57, Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod region and from the Mariupol region;

109 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk, in the Russian Federation, and from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack. In total, as a result, it was possible to shoot down 201 air targets — 102 missiles and 99 attack drones:

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

Kh-22 cruise missile;

99 cruise missiles Kh-101, “Kalibr”, guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

99 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

In addition, several attack drones disappeared from radars on the territory of Ukraine, two more flew to Belarus.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, some of the attacked objects are still being liquidated, and repairs and demining are ongoing. In some places, the Russian Federation attacked civilian objects with cluster munitions, thatʼs why sappers are working there, and only after them, the energy workers will be able to start restoration.