Three current transformers burned down at the South Ukraine NPP. This made the electricity situation worse

At the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (NPP), three current transformers burned down over the past three days, which led to the disconnection of one of the nuclear reactors and two or three lines in the “Ukrenergo” grid.

The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko wrote on Facebook that the accidents occurred due to abnormal heat.

"It is precisely because of this completely technical accident that the left bank of Ukraine — including the Dnipro, Sumy and further on the list — has been extremely severely limited in the supply of electricity for the last two days," Kharchenko explained.