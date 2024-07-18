Three current transformers burned down at the South Ukraine NPP. This made the electricity situation worse

At the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (NPP), three current transformers burned down over the past three days, which led to the disconnection of one of the nuclear reactors and two or three lines in the “Ukrenergo” grid.
The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko wrote on Facebook that the accidents occurred due to abnormal heat.
"It is precisely because of this completely technical accident that the left bank of Ukraine — including the Dnipro, Sumy and further on the list — has been extremely severely limited in the supply of electricity for the last two days," Kharchenko explained.
- This morning, June 18, "Ukrenergo" reported the breakdown of equipment at two energy facilities. Because of this, four rounds of blackouts were simultaneously implemented in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.
- On July 17, “Energoatom” reported that one of the units was repaired ahead of schedule at one of the NPPs. It was connected to the power system, which was supposed to significantly improve the generation and the situation with light, but due to the above-mentioned accidents, there were more power outages.