In Ukraine, one of the NPP units was repaired ahead of schedule. It was connected to the power system

A prematurely repaired nuclear unit of one of the power plants was connected to the energy system of Ukraine. This happened after planned repairs and overloading of nuclear fuel.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and Energoatom.
The connected unit will add 1,000 MW (1 GW) of power, which will significantly affect the stability of the power system in a difficult period and improve the situation with light.
Since the end of June, the duration of blackouts in Ukraine has increased due to the heat and planned repairs at the nuclear power plant, and this unit will significantly increase generation.
- Atomic generation is the basis of Ukraineʼs energy stability. It was basic before the full-scale Russian invasion and is especially important now. Nuclear energy covers more than half of energy consumption. Thanks to atomic generation, despite the very difficult situation, there is light in Ukraine.
- Before the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 15 nuclear power units were operating in Ukraine, nine of which are now in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Six units are located at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.