In Ukraine, one of the NPP units was repaired ahead of schedule. It was connected to the power system

A prematurely repaired nuclear unit of one of the power plants was connected to the energy system of Ukraine. This happened after planned repairs and overloading of nuclear fuel.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and Energoatom.

The connected unit will add 1,000 MW (1 GW) of power, which will significantly affect the stability of the power system in a difficult period and improve the situation with light.

Since the end of June, the duration of blackouts in Ukraine has increased due to the heat and planned repairs at the nuclear power plant, and this unit will significantly increase generation.