The Government of Romania approved the draft law on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. Next is the decision of the parliament

The Government of Romania approved the draft law on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. It was sent to the parliament for a vote.

Reuters writes about it.

"After parliament approves the law, the government will be able to issue a decision that will make the transfer [Patriot] urgent," said government spokesman Mihai Сonstantin.

In June, Bucharest said it would hand over one of its two operational Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. The "Romanian" Patriot is part of the air defense equipment that NATO countries have promised to provide to Ukraine.

In 2017, Romania signed an agreement with the US to purchase seven Patriot systems worth $4 billion. The first batch was delivered in 2020. Romania currently has four Patriot systems, two of which are already operational.