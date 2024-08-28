The units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1,170 womenʼs bulletproof vests from Germany

The units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 1,170 womenʼs body armor from the German Global Fund for Security Sector Reform.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They will be handed over to border guards, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the National Police.

This is the first time that units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs receive body armor adapted for women. Thanks to special additional elements in the design, they will not create discomfort and provide the maximum level of protection.