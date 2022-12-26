Minister of Defense: The first batches of womenʼs uniforms are being tested in the Armed Forces. The shoes will begin to be developed in January

The first batches of womenʼs military uniforms and underwear were sent to several brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for testing.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

The Ukrainian defenders will check two versions of the suit and underwear, and after testing and comments from the servicewomen, the manufacturer will finalize the uniform.

After that, appropriate changes will be made to the order of the Ministry of Defense "On approval of the Rules for wearing military uniforms and insignia by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lyceums of military lyceums".

"And the question is not only about clothes. In a few weeks — in January, we plan to start work on the introduction of a separate type of high-toed boots for female military personnel," added the Minister of Defense.

Reznikov noted that Ukrainian manufacturers have developed an experimental sample of a bulletproof vest for women. After completing the tests, the west will go to the army. The Minister of Defense also mentioned the military uniform for pregnant defenders.

"There should be a separate issue of providing uniforms for pregnant women. Unfortunately, there are gaps here. And we should also work on it," he said.

According to Reznikov, such a form is already provided for, for example, military servicewomen in Germany. In 2021, overalls for pregnant women began to be tested in the US Army.