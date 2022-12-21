A collection of military uniforms for women was presented for the first time in Ukraine

A collection of womenʼs military uniforms was presented in Kyiv as part of the Arm women now project.

"Suspilne" writes about it.

According to the initiator of the project, deputy of the Kyiv City Council Iryna Nikorak, the new uniform is given free of charge to women on the front lines. By the end of 2022, two thousand sets of underwear, thermal underwear, warm winter clothes for Ukrainian women defenders will be sewn.

The form from Arm women now is sewn taking into account the characteristics of the female body — the coat differs from the male one in the shoulders and chest, and the pants have a deeper fit and double fastening at the waist.