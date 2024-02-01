The Armed Forces of Ukraine began issuing womenʼs military uniforms

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time received sets of summer field suits, made taking into account female anthropometric parameters.

The Ministry of Defense writes about this.

Suits are made in sizes from 40 to 64, height from 146 to 188 centimeters and in two fullness groups — II and III.

The costume models were developed by the Armed Forces unit together with public organizations and Ukrainian manufacturers. The uniform passed military research tests in one of the military units.

50 000 sets of womenʼs summer field suits have already begun to be supplied to the troops.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova, tens of thousands of women serve in the Ukrainian army, of which about five thousand are at the front.

An application for the purchase of 65 000 sets of womenʼs summer field suits and 100 000 sets of womenʼs underwear has already been submitted to the State Enterprise of the Ministry of Defense "Defense Procurement Agency" in 2024. Tenders are ongoing.