During the full-scale war, 12 thousand female fighters were added to the army. Rights were also extended to women

In two years, the number of women in the army increased by 40% — 12 000 female combatants were joined. Currently, almost 43 000 female military personnel are serving in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Previously, women could serve in the positions of mainly medical specialties, liaison officers, accountants, clerks and cooks. Now a woman in the army can be a driver, grenade launcher, deputy commander of a reconnaissance group, commander of IFV, repairman, machine gunner, sniper, etc.

In addition, there was a restriction: women between the ages of 18 and 40 could enter into a contract, while men did not have such a restriction. Now, from 18 to 60 years of age, representatives of both sexes can become contractors.

Also, now the duration of maternity leave is determined in a medical report and is counted towards the term of service in a military rank.

Since 2019, the government has allowed girls to enter military lyceums. Women who want to be officers of the Armed Forces in the future have access to all levels of military education. They were allowed to master the same specialties as men, and later to serve in a wide range of positions.

By February 24, 2022, the number of women in the ranks of the Armed Forces was about 30 thousand.