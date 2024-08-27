For the first time, Russia used cluster munitions to attack the Ukrainian energy system

The Russian military first attacked Ukrainian distribution substations with cluster munitions during a massive combined strike on August 26.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.
He emphasized that during the attack with cluster munitions, Russia used "dozens of missiles", but Ukraine lost "a small amount of equipment".
- On the morning of August 26, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Energy in 15 regions came under attack. «Ukrenergo» introduced emergency power outages in various cities of Ukraine.
- In total, on August 26, Russia launched 236 air targets — 127 missiles and 109 attack drones — over Ukraine. Among them were "Kinzhals", "Iskander-M"/KN-23, X-101, "Kalibr" missiles and others. The Air Defense Forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones.