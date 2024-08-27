News

For the first time, Russia used cluster munitions to attack the Ukrainian energy system

Author:
Iryna Perepechko
Date:

The Russian military first attacked Ukrainian distribution substations with cluster munitions during a massive combined strike on August 26.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

He emphasized that during the attack with cluster munitions, Russia used "dozens of missiles", but Ukraine lost "a small amount of equipment".