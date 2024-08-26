Seven people were killed and 47 injured in todayʼs Russian attack on Ukraine

Russia killed seven people in todayʼs mass attack on Ukraine, two of them died in hospital.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
Also, 47 people were injured, including four children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024.
The State Emergency Service has completed work at all impact sites, including the dismantling of emergency construction structures of the damaged five-story residential building in Lutsk. Rescuers extinguished 22 fires, saved two people.
- On the morning of August 26, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Energy in 15 regions was under attack. Emergency blackouts were introduced throughout Ukraine.
- In total, Russia launched 236 aerial targets over Ukraine — 127 missiles and 109 attack drones. Among them were "Kinzhal", "Iskander-M"/KN-23, X-101, "Kalibri" and others. Air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones.