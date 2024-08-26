During the Russian missile attack, an unknown object flew from Ukraine to Poland

During the morning Russian missile and drone attack, an unknown object flew from the territory of Ukraine into the airspace of Poland. It was probably a drone.

RMF24 writes about it.

The operational commander of the Polish army Maciej Klisz said at a briefing that at 06:43 a.m. Polish time, an unmanned aerial vehicle probably flew from the territory of Ukraine to Poland. He crossed the border near the Ukrainian city of Chervonograd.

The movement of the aerial object was recorded by at least three radar stations. The Polish side watched the object, but it disappeared after entering about 25 km into the territory of Poland. It disappeared from the radar systems, and Klish did not give the order to shoot it down due to bad weather conditions.

General Maciej Klisz says that the object is probably still in Poland, although he does not rule out that it could have left the country. The search operation is ongoing, it is concentrated in the Polish city of Tyszówce in the Lublin Voivodeship — it is not far from the border with Ukraine. There was no information about the explosions.