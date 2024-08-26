Poland raised fighter jets because of Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine

Polish and allied fighter jets flew into the sky of Poland because of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine.

This was reported in the Polish Operational Command.

This was argued by the fact that since the morning of August 26, there has been an intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which strikes, in particular, objects located in the west of Ukraine.

"All the necessary procedures have been initiated to secure the airspace of Poland, and the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland is constantly monitoring the situation," the Polish military summarized.

The possibility of intercepting missiles flying in the direction of Poland was prescribed in the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland on July 8. The text referred to a "bilateral dialogue with other partners aimed at studying the rationale and feasibility of possible interception of missiles in the airspace of Ukraine."

However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained that the document specifically stated "the desire, the need for such a conversation", and noted that such actions "require joint responsibility of the Alliance". Without NATOʼs decision, Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles.