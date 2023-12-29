The Chief of the General Staff of Poland confirmed that a Russian missile had flown into the country

Chief of the General Staff of Poland Weslaw Kukula informed that the countryʼs airspace was violated by a Russian missile. It happened at about 7 in the morning. The missile was tracked by radar.

"All indications are that the fact that a Russian missile invaded the airspace of Poland. We have confirmation of this on national and allied radars," General Kukula noted.

"We tracked the flight paths of most of these missiles and had information about the number and directions of movement. In this case, one of these missiles, as I already mentioned, crossed the Polish border and later left it," he added.

“Polsat News”, citing sources, writes that it could be an Kh-22 or Kh-101 cruise missile. It allegedly later flew to Ukraine again and was shot down by air defense.