”Ukrenergo” restored the supply line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Repair crews of "Ukrenergo" restored the reliability of power supply of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They put a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line into operation.
This was reported to Ukrenergo.
The day before, due to Russian shelling, one of the overhead lines feeding the ZNPP was damaged and disconnected by the defense action. Because of this , the Zaporizhzhia NPP was again on the verge of blackout.
- The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. During this time, there were eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout at the ZNPP.
- From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a nuclear disaster." Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the ZNPP.