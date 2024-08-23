”Ukrenergo” restored the supply line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Repair crews of "Ukrenergo" restored the reliability of power supply of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They put a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line into operation.

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

The day before, due to Russian shelling, one of the overhead lines feeding the ZNPP was damaged and disconnected by the defense action. Because of this , the Zaporizhzhia NPP was again on the verge of blackout.