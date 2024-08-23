“Energoatom”: ZNPP on the verge of blackout due to Russian shelling

While shelling the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians damaged the external air line "Zaporizhzhia TPP — Ferosplavna". It fed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to keep it functioning. Now ZNPP is on the verge of blackout.

This was reported by the Ukrainian company “Energoatom”.

Currently, ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one power transmission line, "Dniprovska". If it is also damaged, there will be a blackout at the nuclear plant, because the sediments that cool the nuclear reactors and holding pools will lose external power.

According to the information of the Ukrainian side, on August 11, the Russians started a fire in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling tower. Then one of the two existing cooling towers burned out completely. "Energoatom" writes that all such incidents increase the degradation of ZNPP — that is, its work deteriorates.

"The invadersʼ lack of competent, qualified and licensed personnel and the transformation of ZNPP into a military base make it impossible to operate the plant without accidents," “Energoatom” emphasized.

They added that Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the only way to restore the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent.

ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. During this time, there were eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout at ZNPP.

From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe." Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

Author: Iryna Perepechko