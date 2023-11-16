”Energoatom”: There was a partial blackout at the ZNPP

On November 14, there was a temporary power outage at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by the Ukrainian company "Energoatom".

The sixth power unit lost power, diesel generators and security systems started, which worked for 90 minutes. During this time, the occupying management of the station found out the reasons for the blackout and decided what to do with the consequences.

This information was confirmed by IAEA inspectors staying at the ZNPP.

"Due to the complete unprofessionalism of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the main equipment is constantly degrading and dangerous cases of its failure are increasing. At the same time, the presence of scum at Europeʼs largest nuclear facility threatens nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom emphasizes.