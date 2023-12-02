A complete blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia NPP at night

On the night of December 2, a complete blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by the Russians.

This was reported by "Energoatom" and the Ministry of Energy.

On the evening of December 1, a break occurred in the Zaporizhzhia TPP — Ferosplavna power transmission line with a voltage of 330 kV, through which the station received power from the Ukrainian power system. At 02:31, the last 750 kV line "Zaporizhzhia NPP — Dniprovska" was de-energized during the air alarm, due to which 20 diesel generators were switched on.

Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian specialists, it was possible to restore the connection with the Ukrainian power system at 7 am. Energoatom says that another blackout poses a threat to radiation safety. The Ministry of Energy notes that this is the eighth blackout at the station.