Traffic accident at the checkpoint: ex-judge Tandyr extended the preventive measure

The Svyatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure to Oleksiy Tandyr.

Ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyr will be detained until October 21.

At the beginning of August, Tandyr was dismissed from the post of judge of the Makariv District Court for "committing a significant disciplinary offense."

The case of Tandyr

On May 26, 2023, the head of the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr driving a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the curfew, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr Highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in a pre-trial detention center. His case is being heard in the Svyatoshynsky court in Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that instead of urine, Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it did not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

On December 15, 2023, Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and the parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

Tandyr will remain in custody until at least August 31, 2024.