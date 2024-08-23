In Ukraine, another power unit was taken out of repair ahead of schedule. This will avoid blackouts

In Ukraine, another nuclear unit came out of scheduled repair ahead of schedule. It will add 1 000 megawatts of power and increase the stability of the power system. This will allow people and businesses not to turn off the electricity.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"Energy workers are really doing incredible things in this difficult situation so that we stay with light and heat. Now, ahead of schedule, but in compliance with all safety standards, the next nuclear unit has come out of scheduled repair and maintenance. Its connection will help balance the countryʼs energy system and avoid electricity restrictions," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Currently, nuclear generation provides about 60% of electricity consumption in Ukraine.