Police found the gun during searches in the Farion murder case

Law enforcement officers found a gun during searches in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion.

This is stated in the decision of the Galician District Court of Lviv.

The document states that police investigators filed a motion to seize property seized during a search on August 14. At the same time, data about the address and owner of the house in the materials are encrypted.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found an iPhone 11 mobile phone with a SIM card, an iPhone 7 with a SIM card, a Lenovo tablet, a "Fort" 12-R pistol with a magazine, 12 9 PA cartridges, 138 9 PA cartridges, sandpaper, drills, screwdrivers, calipers, 4 springs, 3 wipers, ramrod, 2 books, a pair of red gloves, 3 rubber balls, 2 Sara boxes, mobile phone boxes.

The Halytsky District Court of Lviv seized the specified property on August 19.

At the same time, the Lviv court ordered the law enforcement officers to return the seized $1,900, €100 and bank cards.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024, a former Peopleʼs Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion, was shot in Lviv. The same day, she died in the hospital.

On July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko. On July 26, he was sent under arrest without bail.

The investigation established that the suspect arrived in Lviv on July 9 and entered the apartment rented through Booking. On July 14, he drove into the second home, and on the eve of the murder — on July 19 — into the third. He was preparing to kill and was watching for Farion.

From Dnipro to Lviv, he received a parcel by "Nova Poshta" with things that he later used for the conspiracy — a panama, glasses, a shoulder bag. The book "Secret Instructions of the KGB and the CIA" was found in the suspectʼs phone, as well as a prepared suicide note — in it he asks to convey to his father that he hid his plans for the sake of his parentsʼ safety. The police are checking information about the boyʼs affiliation with a neo-Nazi movement based in the Russian Federation and his ties to Russia.

A 9 x 18 mm sports bullet casing was found at the scene of the crime, and it was handed over for examination. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that in 2017-2018, a million such bullets were released. Now they are establishing where it could be purchased.