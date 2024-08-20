”Ukrenergo”: Next week, it will probably be possible to avoid power outages

Next week, probably, it will be possible to avoid blackouts — in the absence of force majeure.

This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" on the air of "Hromadsky Radio".

While the heat continues in Ukraine, a certain shortage of electricity persists throughout the day — mostly in the evening hours, when consumption is highest. However, at the end of the week, the heat will subside. Also, additional power units will be put into operation at certain power plants, which will make it possible to compensate for the deficit.

"We hope that next week we will be able to do without blackouts," said Kudrytskyi.

By force majeure, Kudrytsky probably means massive Russian shelling.