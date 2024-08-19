Indian Prime Minister Modi will come to Ukraine — for the 1st time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine. This is his first visit since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

Details of the trip will be announced later. However, the media previously wrote that Modiʼs visit to Ukraine may take place this week, and after that he will go to Warsaw.

In early July, Modi arrived in Moscow and met with Vladimir Putin for the first time in 5 years. There he called for peace between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and also asked Putin to release from the Russian army all Indians who are fighting against Ukraine.

In general, India refrains from directly accusing Russia of the war against Ukraine and calls for a resolution of the conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy".