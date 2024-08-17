Syrskyi: Ukraine has strengthened its position in Kurshchyna

Ukraine strengthened its position in the Kursk region of Russia and expanded the stabilized territory, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the president.

The Ukrainian military also replenished the "exchange fund", but Syrskyi did not specify how many Russians were captured. He also reported that the situation in the Toretsk and Pokrovsky directions on the eastern front is under control, despite dozens of Russian assaults.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian side is working on new support packages from partners. Emphasis is on limiting the Russian offensive potential and increasing the range for Ukraine.

Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced that Ukraine controls almost 1,000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. The exact number of captured Russians is unknown, but high-ranking Ukrainian officials ( Syrskyi in particular) stated that hundreds of Russian soldiers were captured on certain days of the operation.

For self-defense , the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region. Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors there for the evacuation of civilians, admit representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, and arrange the supply of food and medicine.

On August 15 , Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region.