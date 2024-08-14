Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., who is suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, left Poland for Ukraine at the beginning of July.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Prosecutor General of Poland Anna Adamiak in a comment on the Onet portal.

The German media wrote that the Ukrainian suspect lived in Pruszków near Warsaw, so German prosecutors applied to the Polish authorities with a European arrest warrant, hoping that he could be arrested. However, the Polish services did not find Volodymyr Z. at his place of residence.

"At the beginning of July, the man crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," spokeswoman Adamiak said.

Germany did not enter the suspectʼs data into the search database, so the Polish border guards did not detain him.

Two more citizens of Ukraine were suspected in the case, who, according to the investigation, took part in the detonations, presumably as divers — attaching explosives to gas pipelines.

Explosions on the "Nord Streams"

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four threads of the gas pipeline remained intact. The Western media wrote that Russia will preserve the “Nord Streams" because it is not going to repair them after the accidents.

The governments of the United States, Great Britain and the EU have declared targeted sabotage. Russia believes that the United States and its allies are interested in the explosions. Western and Russian media wrote about different versions — from sabotage by the Russians themselves to the involvement of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed the investigation into the Nord Stream blow-up due to lack of jurisdiction. Following Sweden, Denmark also completed the investigation.