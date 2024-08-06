The Supreme Council of Justice dismissed Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of receiving a bribe

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) dismissed Vsevolod Knyazev from the post of judge of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

This was reported to SCJ.

The council noted that Knyazev was fired for committing a "substantial disciplinary offense."

Knyazevʼs case

On May 15, 2023, the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Already on May 16, 2023, the Supreme Court expressed its lack of confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. After that, the court reduced the bail seven times — the last time to 18.168 million. On January 31, 2024, this amount was paid, and Knyazev was released from custody.

At the end of May 2024, Knyazevʼs electronic bracelet was removed — he complained that he had "no light and no communication for six hours, so the bracelet is ineffective." However, the period of validity of the duties was extended.

In July, HACC lifted the seizure of part of Knyazevʼs funds.