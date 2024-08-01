The Ministry of Health asked the law enforcement officers for additional inspections of the tender for the repair of “Okhmatdyt”. It was won by a company with inflated prices

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine asked law enforcement agencies to conduct additional inspections of the tender for the reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8. Today it became known that the winner of the repair competition was the company "Bud-Technology", which offered almost the highest prices for its works.
This was stated by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.
He noted that each repair tender participant was evaluated according to five criteria: interview, personnel assessment, assessment of material and technical base, experience, price offer. According to him, some companies were eliminated from the competition due to violations of the principle of integrity, in particular, open criminal proceedings.
In the end, "Okhmatdyta" was recommended to choose the company "Bud-Technology" as the winner of the competition, the head of the hospital announced this publicly. The contract has not yet been signed, as the companyʼs capabilities to perform all the necessary work were being studied.
As Lyashko stated, since the choice caused a stir, the Ministry of Health turned to law enforcement agencies to conduct additional checks. According to him, Lyashko and his team are doing everything to make the reconstruction process completely transparent.
He promised that from the moment of signing the contract with the contractor company, a public report will be released every day to inform people what the money collected by their efforts is spent on.
- "Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.
- At the time of the attack, there were almost 670 children and approximately 1,000 employees in the hospital. They hid in basements, so large casualties were avoided. Two adults died (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk), and 32 people were injured. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.
- Funds allocated by Ukraine, foreign partners, businesses, and the population were collected for the reconstruction of the hospital. Part of the collected funds was accumulated in the account of the "Okhmatdit" Charitable Foundation — Healthy Childhood". On July 19, the foundation announced a tender for the repair of the clinic. 17 Ukrainian construction companies came forward with offers to participate in the reconstruction, 14 of which appeared for the competition.
- On July 31, "Okhmatdit" announced the winner of the competition was the "Bud-Technology" company, which offered to restore the hospital for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the "Our Money" project say that this is one of the most expensive proposals, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper — from 42 to 286 million hryvnias, but they were ignored. One of the companies was rejected because of unknown suspicions about its tax documents, the other because of the ownerʼs scandalous reputation. At the same time, the customer ignored the problems in the winnerʼs proposal, journalists say.