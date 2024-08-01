The Ministry of Health asked the law enforcement officers for additional inspections of the tender for the repair of “Okhmatdyt”. It was won by a company with inflated prices

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine asked law enforcement agencies to conduct additional inspections of the tender for the reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8. Today it became known that the winner of the repair competition was the company "Bud-Technology", which offered almost the highest prices for its works.

This was stated by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

He noted that each repair tender participant was evaluated according to five criteria: interview, personnel assessment, assessment of material and technical base, experience, price offer. According to him, some companies were eliminated from the competition due to violations of the principle of integrity, in particular, open criminal proceedings.

In the end, "Okhmatdyta" was recommended to choose the company "Bud-Technology" as the winner of the competition, the head of the hospital announced this publicly. The contract has not yet been signed, as the companyʼs capabilities to perform all the necessary work were being studied.

As Lyashko stated, since the choice caused a stir, the Ministry of Health turned to law enforcement agencies to conduct additional checks. According to him, Lyashko and his team are doing everything to make the reconstruction process completely transparent.

He promised that from the moment of signing the contract with the contractor company, a public report will be released every day to inform people what the money collected by their efforts is spent on.