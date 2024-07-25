The Romanian military found the wreckage of Russian Shahed drones that attacked the south of Odesa

The Romanian military, which was sent to inspect the Romanian bank of the Danube after the Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, found wreckage and fragments of drones there near the village of Plauru, opposite the city of Izmail.

Digi24 writes about this.

Presumably, itʼs about Shahed kamikaze drones. The publication published a photo collage of the wreckage of the Shahed with the inscriptions in Russian on the wings "Do not touch", but did not specify whether these are the wreckage of the same drones that were found by the military. Also, the publication does not indicate when exactly the wreckage was found.

digi24

The Ministry of Defense of Romania reports that the military and specialists are investigating three places in the vicinity of Plauru, in one of which the wreckage of Geran drones fell — this is how the Russians sign the Shahed hulls. But the department writes that the wreckage was found yesterday — July 24.

During the attack of Russian drones on Odesa on the night of July 25, two Finnish F-18 fighters took to the sky from the Romanian 57th air base "Mihail Kogelnychanu". They monitored the air situation from 01:32 to 03:25 Kyiv time. In Tulcha County, a Ro-Alert signal sounded at night.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu wrote in X that Bucharest has informed its allies about the incident and is coordinating its actions with them.